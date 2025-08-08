Journalist Asaduzzaman murder: Cases filed against unidentified people, 5 held

A case was filed over the killing of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin, who was hacked to death in Gazipur on Thursday night.

The victim’s elder brother, Md Selim, lodged the case against unidentified people with the city’s Basan police station on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, police detained five suspects. However, none of the people seen in CCTV footage carrying weapons have yet been arrested.

Regarding this, Basan police station officer-in-charge (OC) Shahin Khan told Prothom Alo, “Five people have been detained on suspicion of involvement in the killing. We cannot disclose their names or identities for the sake of the investigation.”