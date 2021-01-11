43 more UK returnees landed to Sylhet

Forty three more passengers have arrived in Sylhet from the United Kingdom (UK) boarding on a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines amid the fear of spreading new strain of coronavirus.

All passengers have placed to mandatory quarantine after the landing of the flight at Osmani International Airport of Sylhet on Monday noon.

The flight took off Heathrow Airport of London carrying a total of 60 passengers. Of them, 43 landed to Osmani Airport. Then the rest of the 17 passengers returned to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport of Dhaka boarding on the same flight.