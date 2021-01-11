43 more UK returnees landed to Sylhet

Forty three more passengers have arrived in Sylhet from the United Kingdom (UK) boarding on a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines amid the fear of spreading new strain of coronavirus.
All passengers have placed to mandatory quarantine after the landing of the flight at Osmani International Airport of Sylhet on Monday noon.
The flight took off Heathrow Airport of London carrying a total of 60 passengers. Of them, 43 landed to Osmani Airport. Then the rest of the 17 passengers returned to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport of Dhaka boarding on the same flight.
Unlike many other countries, Bangladesh has not imposed the travel ban on UK after British government announced the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.
But the authority has been instructed to keep all UK returnees under mandatory quarantine from 1 January, said the authority of Sylhet Osmani International Airport.
Sylhet district administration has designed several hotels for ensuring 14-day long quarantine period. All expenses of quarantine period will bear by returnee passengers. Apart from this, there is an option to stay under institutional quarantine of government at Khadim BRDTI area under Sylhet suburb.
Earlier, 69 passengers, who returned from the UK to Sylhet in two phases, are staying in mandatory quarantine. After primary check-up, they were sent to the quarantine by specific transports from the airport.
At noon, Hafiz Ahmed, manager of Sylhet Osmani International Airport, said “a process is undergoing to place those 43 returnees to quarantine. Earlier, 69 UK returnees’ were sent to quarantine.”
“Only one scheduled flight leaves the UK for Sylhet on each Monday and Thursday. On the other hand, one flight in a week takes off Sylhet for making the UK” he added.