Preparations underway to hold largest Eid congregation at Sholakia

All necessary preparations have almost been completed for holding the country’s largest Eid congregations at Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj district.

This year, the authorities concerned are preparing to hold the 196th jamaat at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan.

Four-tier security measures have been taken in and around the Eidgah to ensure foolproof security, said deputy commissioner of Kishoreganj Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad while visiting the venue on Wednesday.

The main Eid jamaat will be held at 10 am and Maulana Farid Uddin Masud, chairman of Bangladesh Islahul Muslimin Parishad will lead the Eid congregation while Maulana Shoaib Bin A Rob will remain standby.

People will be allowed to enter the Eidgah with only prayer mats and masks. This year, none will be allowed to carry mobile phones and umbrellas for security concerns.