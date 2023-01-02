Mru people attacked in Bandarban, houses torched, vandalised

Miscreants allegedly attacked the Mru people as well as torched and vandalised seven houses in Bandarban’s Lama upazila on the wee hours of Monday.

The victims including children fled their houses amid cold at midnight to escape the attack, but looters took their clothes and valuables.

Mru people alleged, "A group of miscreants of the Lama Rubber Industries Limited came to the area in a truck and attacked us and carried out the lootings."