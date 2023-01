Meanwhile, ferry service on the Aricha-Kazirhat route was suspended from 9:30pm last night and resumed at 9:30 am this morning as fog started to dissipate.

Four ferries on Paturia-Daulatdia and two on Aricha-Kazirhat routes were stranded in the middle of the Padma.

Over 300 small and large vehicles were seen waiting on both sides to cross the river, causing immense suffering for the passengers amidst the cold, the BIWTC official added.