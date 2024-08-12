Hindu community members gather at Hatibandha border following "rumour of Indian leaders' arrival"

Several thousand people of the Hindu religious community gather at the zero line along the Indian border near Uttar Gotamari village of Hatibandha in Lalmonirhat on Friday.

At least 10 locals, speaking to Prothom Alo, confirmed that 'Indian leaders will talk near the barbed wire fence'.

However, the leaders didn't come eventually and they had to go back home.

Goashshanghat cremation grounds of Uttar Gotamari village is on the bank of Khorpo river. Barbed wire fence is 300 yards away from there. On the other side the river is Pathantali village of Sitalkuchi thana of Cooch Behar in India.

While visiting the area on Saturday and Sunday, it was seen that BSF members were on patrol there.

Locals said members of the Hindu community had started to gather at the zero line of Uttar Gotamari village on Friday morning. On information, senior officials at the administration and local representatives reached the spot, and called upon them to come back to ensure their security. But they gathered at the Khorpo river of the zero line near the barbed wire fence till Friday evening.