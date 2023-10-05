BNP motorcade attacked in Noakhali, 15 injured

Ruling Awami League men allegedly attacked and vendalised a convoy of BNP men at Basurhat area of Noakhali’s Companyganj on Thursday.

BNP leaders and activists were heading towards Chattogram to join the party’s road march.

The incident took place at around 11:30am at Bara Rajapur area near the house of AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.

At least 15 leaders-activists of Kabirhat upazila BNP and associate bodies were injured in the attack.

BNP leaders claimed that the ruling party men vandalised 5 buses, 15 CNG-run autorickshaws and a pickup van during the attack.