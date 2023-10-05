BNP motorcade attacked in Noakhali, 15 injured

Ruling Awami League men allegedly attacked and vendalised a convoy of BNP men at Basurhat area of Noakhali’s Companyganj on Thursday.
BNP leaders and activists were heading towards Chattogram to join the party’s road march.
The incident took place at around 11:30am at Bara Rajapur area near the house of AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.
At least 15 leaders-activists of Kabirhat upazila BNP and associate bodies were injured in the attack.
BNP leaders claimed that the ruling party men vandalised 5 buses, 15 CNG-run autorickshaws and a pickup van during the attack.
Law enforcers from Companiganj police station visited the place but failed to make any arrest.
Kabirhat upazila BNP’s former acting president and district BNP member Nazmul Huda told Prothom Alo that the AL activists attacked the vehicles carrying BNP men. The attack was carried out immediately after the vehicles passed Obaidul Quader’s house.
Critically injured upazila Jubo Dal leader Md Shuvo, 25, has been admitted to Kabirhat upazila health complex and others returned home after receiving primary treatment.
Companiganj upazila AL president and Obaidul Quader’s younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza did not respond to several calls on his mobile phone for comment.
Upazila AL secretary Mizanur Rahman Badal told Prothom Alo he does not know about the incident since he has been in Dhaka for treatment of his wife.
Companyganj police station officer-in-charge Pranab Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that someone hurled stones at vehicles carrying BNP men. Police went to the spot immediately but couldn’t identify those who threw stones. Police saw shards of glass on the road.
No complaint was made to police over the incident, the OC added.