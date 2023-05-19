Cumilla AL leader slaughtered in broad daylight

An Awami League (AL) leader was slaughtered in broad daylight allegedly by his rival over previous enmity in Adarsha Sadar upazila of Cumilla on Friday, reports UNB.

The slain was identified as Enamul Hoque, an organising secretary of the ward No.4 in Durgapur uttar union unit AL and son of Abdul Wadud of Alekhachar village of the same union.