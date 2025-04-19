‘My family is in fear, artistic persona also suffered a hit’

He told Prothom Alo that miscreants had been threatening him on social media since the day before Pahela Baishakh. He was threatened for allegedly making various sculptures, including the “Face of a fascist” that many find resembled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for the Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year.

However, he did not make Hasina’s face, rather made a tiger motif.

Manabendra passed secondary from Garpara ML High School in 1999 and higher secondary from Government Debendra College, Manikganj and then enrolled at the Fine Arts faculty in 2004.

He has been making motifs for the Pahela Baishakh processions since he was a third-semester student at the Fine Arts faculty. Besides, he also built various sculptures, painted arts and created motifs of various people and animals.

He taught part-time at Khulna University for a while after he completed study at the Fine Arts. He has been involved with all departments of the Fine Arts, but his main job is creation of sculptures. Various people and organisations had their motifs built by Manabendra.