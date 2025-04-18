Siblings found dead with throats slit in Gazipur
Police on Friday recovered the bodies of two children—brother and sister—from Purbho Arichpur Rupbaner Morertek area in Tongi, Gazipur.
The deceased were identified as Abdullah, 4, and Maliha, 6—children of Abdul Baten from Tatoyakandi village in Bancharampur upazila of Brahmanbaria district.
The family had been living in the area as tenants.
Quoting relatives, Tongi East Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Faridul Islam said family members rushed to the scene around 4pm after being informed by the children’s mother.
They found the siblings lying in a pool of blood and immediately alerted police.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the two children were hacked and their throats slit.
“It is still unclear who killed them or why,” OC Faridul added.