Siblings found dead with throats slit in Gazipur

Police on Friday recovered the bodies of two children—brother and sister—from Purbho Arichpur Rupbaner Morertek area in Tongi, Gazipur.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah, 4, and Maliha, 6—children of Abdul Baten from Tatoyakandi village in Bancharampur upazila of Brahmanbaria district.

The family had been living in the area as tenants.