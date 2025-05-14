'July Warriors’ hung signboard in burned Awami League office

The office of Thakurgaon district Awami League was left abandoned since it was burned down during the July uprising. A signboard of an organisation named ‘July Juddha’ (July warriors) was hung at an office on Bangabandhu Road in the city today, Wednesday.

According to local sources, after coming to power in 1996, Awami League leaders and activists set up an office on government-owned land beside Bangabandhu Road in Thakurgaon town.

Later, after coming to power in the 2008 elections, a three-story office building was constructed there. During the anti-discrimination movement on 4 August last year, local protestors vandalised and set fire to furniture in the district Awami League office, along with the homes of several local leaders. Since then, the office building remained in a burnt and abandoned state.

Eyewitnesses said that a group of young men suddenly occupied the office around noon today. They then hired workers to clean up the charred furniture, ashes, broken glass from windows, and other debris. Later, they hung a signboard on the office.

A visit to the site revealed that the ground floor of the building houses shops. A PVC signboard has been attached to the grill of the second-floor balcony, which reads, 'July warriors, Thakurgaon'. On one side of the building, the charred signboard of the Awami League office still hangs. Inside the building, cleaning work was ongoing. About ten young men were seen on the third floor, engaged in discussion among themselves.