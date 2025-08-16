2.5-kg hilsa sold for Tk 14,000 in Rajbari

A hilsa weighing nearly two and a half kilograms has been sold for Tk 14,000 in Daulatdia area in Rajbari.

A fish trader from the ferry terminal area bought the fish and later sold it to a Bangladeshi expatriate from Mymensingh.

According to the trader, the hilsa was caught in the net of a fisherman named Siddique Pramanik on Saturday morning in the estuary of the Padma and Jamuna rivers.