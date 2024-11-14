Plaintiff to face action if case filed to harass: Adviser
The home affairs adviser, Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam, has warned of action against plaintiffs if their cases are found to be filed with the intent to harass others.
“Many cases are being filed nowadays, and many innocent individuals are being implicated. We have announced categorically that action will be taken if anyone files cases to harass someone else,” he said while briefing the media at the Barishal police lines on Thursday evening, following a divisional law and order meeting.
Referring to the alleged detention of a police officer from Barishal and his relatives’ failure in locating him even after 24 hours, a journalist asked the adviser if the legal obligation to present a detainee before the court within the next 24 hours has been abrogated.
In response, the adviser clarified, “The provision is still in place.” The inspector general of police (IGP), Mainul Islam, later explained that there is a provision to produce detainees before the court within 24 hours. But the travel time to a particular destination is not counted within the 24-hour timeframe.
“The police officer has already been produced before the court,” the IGP added.
Regarding the law and order situation, the adviser said the situation in Barishal is quite good. He instructed the police to take firm action against extortion. If no action is taken, he suggested reporting complaints directly to the IGP.
About the cases with ulterior motives, he said, “I have directed the heads of the forces to take action against individuals who file such cases. We have also issued a circular from the home ministry to take action against plaintiffs of this type of cases, and also to avoid recording such cases.”
In response to another query, the adviser criticised certain Indian journalists for spreading false reports about Chattogram. He said the authorities will lodge protests through the foreign affairs ministry.