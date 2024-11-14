Plaintiff to face action if case filed to harass: Adviser

Referring to the alleged detention of a police officer from Barishal and his relatives’ failure in locating him even after 24 hours, a journalist asked the adviser if the legal obligation to present a detainee before the court within the next 24 hours has been abrogated.

In response, the adviser clarified, “The provision is still in place.” The inspector general of police (IGP), Mainul Islam, later explained that there is a provision to produce detainees before the court within 24 hours. But the travel time to a particular destination is not counted within the 24-hour timeframe.

“The police officer has already been produced before the court,” the IGP added.