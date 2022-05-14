51,956 litres of soybean oil seized in three districts

The mobile court has also directed the shops to sell the edible oils at the price fixed by the government.
In Faridpur, a total of 4,800 litres of soybean oil were seized from a warehouse of Subol Store in the district.
Faridpur sadar upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Liton Dhali and Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection's assistant director Sohel Sheikh, district marketing officer Shahadat Hossain, and district sanitary inspector Bazlur Rashid conducted the mobile court in Shariatulla Bazar and Shuvarampur area.
Sohel Sheikh said, "Tipped-off, we conducted the drive at a warehouse of Subol Store and seized 4,800 litres of soybean oil."
The business organisation was also fined Tk 100,000 and ordered to close the shop for the next 10 days, he added.
In Sylhet, the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection along with local administration seized 3,500 litres of soybean oil from a warehouse of Dariapara in the city.
The shop is Janapriyo Store, a dealer of Rupchanda soybean oil.
The directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection also fined shop owner Sujan Roy and sold the seized oil to the local consumers at price fixed earlier by the government.