51,956 litres of soybean oil seized in three districts

Police on Saturday seized 51,956 litres of soybean oil in Joypurhat, Faridpur and Sylhet districts, reports UNB.

In Joypurhat, police in separate drives in the district town seized 43,656 litres of soybean and super palm oil from various warehouses and shops, which were illegally stockpiled to make additional profit by selling to the consumers at prices higher than the stipulated ones.

Executive magistrate Rifatul Islam and Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection's assistant director, Fazle Elahi led the drives.

The mobile court fined two shops- Purushuttum Rongtar and Farook Traders- Tk 50,000 each for their alleged involvement in the hoarding.