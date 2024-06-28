1 killed, 3 injured in fire at Chattogram

A person was killed and three others were injured in a fire that broke out at the Riazuddin market of Chattogram. Besides, several shops were gutted in fire.

The injured persons were sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), including a mother and daughter. However, their identities couldn’t be confirmed immediately after.

Chattogram Fire Service deputy assistant director Md Abdur Razzak told Prothom Alo Friday morning that the fire broke out at around 1:40 am from a shop on the second floor of a four-storey market.