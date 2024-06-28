1 killed, 3 injured in fire at Chattogram
A person was killed and three others were injured in a fire that broke out at the Riazuddin market of Chattogram. Besides, several shops were gutted in fire.
The injured persons were sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), including a mother and daughter. However, their identities couldn’t be confirmed immediately after.
Chattogram Fire Service deputy assistant director Md Abdur Razzak told Prothom Alo Friday morning that the fire broke out at around 1:40 am from a shop on the second floor of a four-storey market.
The fire was brought under control at around 5.30 am Friday. Some eight units of the fire service were deployed there. They also recovered a body from the spot. The body has been handed over to the police, he said.
Abdur Razzak said, “Primarily, we are suspecting that the fire originated from an electric short circuit. We struggled to bring the fire under control as there was no empty space between the buildings at the market.”