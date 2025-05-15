Raushan Ershad’s ancestral home vandalised in Mymensingh

The ancestral home of Raushan Ershad, wife of late Jatiya Party chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad and former opposition leader, has been attacked and vandalised in the Town Hall area of Mymensingh city.

The attackers damaged an under-construction structure as well as furniture inside the old house in the afternoon on Thursday.

Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, anti-discrimination activists began referring to the house as a ‘broker’s den.’

Recently, Bazlur Rahman, owner of a local restaurant named Kutum Bari, rented the property from Raushan Ershad’s family members for 12 years and initiated construction work.