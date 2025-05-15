Raushan Ershad’s ancestral home vandalised in Mymensingh
The ancestral home of Raushan Ershad, wife of late Jatiya Party chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad and former opposition leader, has been attacked and vandalised in the Town Hall area of Mymensingh city.
The attackers damaged an under-construction structure as well as furniture inside the old house in the afternoon on Thursday.
Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, anti-discrimination activists began referring to the house as a ‘broker’s den.’
Recently, Bazlur Rahman, owner of a local restaurant named Kutum Bari, rented the property from Raushan Ershad’s family members for 12 years and initiated construction work.
On 23 April, members of the anti-discrimination student movement held a human chain in front of the house, demanding the establishment of a July memorial museum instead of a commercial building. They also submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner.
However, as construction continued despite their protests, the activists launched an attack around 1:45 pm on Thursday.
Walid Ahmed, joint member secretary of the movement's Mymensingh chapter, said Raushan Ershad played a key role in keeping Sheikh Hasina in power. After 5 August, her house was described as a broker’s den.
Despite protests and a memorandum to the DC, construction continued. Hence, aggrieved students went there and destroyed the structure, he said, adding commercial establishments will not be allowed there.
According to witnesses, a group led by Walid Ahmed demolished the walls of the under-construction structure. They also entered different rooms of the old building and vandalised furniture.
Ahsanul Karim, a brother-in-law of restaurant owner Bazlur Rahman, told Prothom Alo that the house was attacked, claiming it to be a broker’s den, just because it belonged to Raushan Ershad. They carried out vandalism with construction equipment and took those away.
The attack was led by Walid Ahmed of the anti-discrimination student movement, who was earlier affiliated with Chhatra Dal, he added.
The police went to the spot after receiving information. Inspector (investigation) Saiful Islam of the police station confirmed the incident, saying that the activists vandalised the building out of anger over the construction of a commercial establishment in what they termed a broker’s den.
Mymensingh deputy commissioner Mufidul Alam said there is public resentment regarding the house. It is not appropriate to construct a commercial establishment there, especially given the worsened situation. “Although the students submitted a memorandum, I may have overlooked it amid numerous responsibilities. Necessary action will be taken soon.”