11 bodies washed ashore in Cox’s Bazar in two months

11 bodies have washed ashore in last two months in sea beaches of Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf and Ukhiya upazila, bank of Naf river and Saint Martin’s sea beach. The bodies were buried as unknown persons since their identities could not be revealed.

Police said the bodies were not of any local residents. It is assumed from their attire that they might be Rohingyas.

Meanwhile, a report published in Prothom Alo on 11 August from BBC said that 23 Rohingyas died in boat capsize en route Malaysia from Myanmar’s Rakhaine state. 30 more were missing and 8 were rescued so far.

Locals assume that the bodies washed ashore might be the missing people in shipwreck.

Teknaf officer in charge (OC) Md Zobair Syed told Prothom Alo that details can be learnt after autopsy of the bodies recovered from Naf river and sea beaches of Cox’s Bazar.

Local residents and police said 11 human corpses and skeleton were recovered at Teknaf’s Sabrang, Shahparir Dwip, Howaikhyong, Baharchhara, Saint Martin’s and various points of Inani sea beach in Ukhiya upazila from 14 June to 11 August. Body of a woman was recovered at Mundar Dale sea beach in Teknaf’s Sabrang on 14 June. A beheaded body of a man was recovered at Patoartek point in Inani 15 June. The following day, a human skeleton was recovered at Halbunia sea beach in Saint Martin’s island. A youth’s body was ashore near Sabrang tourism park in Teknaf on 3 July. On 8 July, body of a youth was recovered from Naf river in Teknaf. A skeleton was found at a sea beach in Teknaf’s Shahparir Dwip on 20 July.