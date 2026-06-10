After rivers, salinity now reaches deep tubewells in southern region

Chhoto Ankujanpara, a small village on the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Taltali upazila is gradually shrinking due to erosion by the turbulent Payra River. About 45 people were killed in this village during Cyclone Sidr in 2007.

During a visit on 10 May, it was seen that not far from the village, in the Payra River, adolescent girls and women of different ages were collecting shrimp fry using small nets while standing in waist-deep water. A woman, Kohinur Begum (30), said they collect fry from the river for six months of the year. After standing in waist-deep saline water for three to four hours, their hands and legs turn pale. With no alternative source of income, they are forced to work in the river.

From morning to evening, at least 35 women aged between 21 and 50 were spoken to in the village. All of them reported suffering from gynaecological complications, menstrual disorders and high blood pressure. At least eight of them had undergone surgery to remove their uterus. One young woman is suffering from a severe condition, but her family is afraid to risk the surgery because she is not yet married. Several were also found to be suffering from kidney-related problems.

Experts say that spending hours standing in waist-deep saline water for fishing or bathing can increase the risk of reproductive tract infections in women and affect the normal menstrual cycle.

Physician Shikha Rani Saha, a retired professor of gynaecology at Barishal’s Sher-e-Bangla Medical College, noted that women in these areas often use unsafe water for sanitation, which worsens the situation. Many believe that clean water is only necessary for drinking, not for sanitation purposes. As a result, infections develop in their bodies. Malnutrition further weakens their immunity, making them more vulnerable to uterine complications due to poor hygiene.