Jubo League leader's brother placed on three-day remand

Police have arrested the accused Anwar Hossain in a case filed over the murder of a rickshaw puller, Mamun Hossain, 20, after being shot at Ishwardi upazila in Pabna.

He was arrested from Arambaria area of the upazila early on Thursday. However, police couldn’t recover the arms Anwar used in the murder.

Ishwardi police station officer-in-charge Orbinda Sarkar said the court granted police a three-day remand to interrogate Anwar Hossain in custody. He is being questioned and efforts are underway to recover the arms.