Joint raid against KNF from today: RAB
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been conducting joint operations in collaboration with other forces against the new armed group, Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), in Bandarban since Friday.
Khandaker Al Moin, director of the RAB’s legal and media wing, made the announcement at a press conference at the Zila Parishad auditorium in the district around 11:00 am on the day.
The drives, conducted by the Bangladesh Army, RAB, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and the police, will continue until elimination of the armed group. The forces will adopt every possible strategy during the drives, like that of anti-militancy raids in the hills.
Khandaker Al Moin identified two possible motives behind the recent attacks on banks in Bandarban – robbing money and arms; and exhibiting power. The KNF intends to present themselves as a powerful group before their supporters and rival armed outfits.
They were given a chance to return to normal life, while a peace committee, led by the Zila Parishad chairman, was working to carry out the plan. But they exploited the chance to strengthen themselves and ramp up their criminal activities, like robbery, abduction, firing, etc, he added.