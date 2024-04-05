Joint raid against KNF from today: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been conducting joint operations in collaboration with other forces against the new armed group, Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), in Bandarban since Friday.

Khandaker Al Moin, director of the RAB’s legal and media wing, made the announcement at a press conference at the Zila Parishad auditorium in the district around 11:00 am on the day.