Three bodies recovered from Sharsha border, another two missing
Bodies of three youths were recovered from the Pachbolot border of Sharsha upazila in Jashore from Wednesday morning to afternoon. The bodies bore marks of assault by weapons.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered two bodies from the border area while the other died after relatives brought him home in a critically injured state. The three victims had similar injury marks on their bodies.
Of the three, the body of Sakibur Rahman, 20, was recovered in the afternoon. He is son of Jaminur Rahman of Shahjadpur village in Chaugachha upazila. BGB recovered his body from Rudrapur border in the upazila and handed over to Sharsha police station.
Earlier on Wednesday morning bodies of two youth—Md Jahangir, 33, son of Yunus Morol from Kagojpukur village and Shahabar Ali, 35, son of Arif Morol from Dighirpar village—were recovered from the border. Benapole police took Jahangir’s body from his home while BGB recovered Shahabar’s body from Icchamoti river and handed it over to Sharsha police.
The bodies were sent to Jashore General Hospital for autopsy.
Locals and police sources said five illegally entered India to smuggle cumin seeds. Three of them died while the other two are still missing. However, their names and identities have not been ascertained.
Benapole police station’s officer in charge (OC) Rasel Mia said, “We’ve received similar information. But none confessed to entering India that night.”
No police or BGB official wanted to make comment on record about the reason of the lynching.
However, two police officials on condition of anonymity said the Indian frontier Border Security Force (BSF) members hacked and beat the three to death.
BGB officials said the BSF denied killing the three Bangladeshis.
A police officer said the BSF members hacked and beat the three and threw them into the Ichamati river. Two of them died on the spot and another died later.
When asked whether a protest letter had been sent to the BSF in this regard, BGB Khulna battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Md Khurshid Anwar said, "We have information about the recovery of one person's body. BSF denied when asked about the allegation."