Three bodies recovered from Sharsha border, another two missing

Bodies of three youths were recovered from the Pachbolot border of Sharsha upazila in Jashore from Wednesday morning to afternoon. The bodies bore marks of assault by weapons.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered two bodies from the border area while the other died after relatives brought him home in a critically injured state. The three victims had similar injury marks on their bodies.

Of the three, the body of Sakibur Rahman, 20, was recovered in the afternoon. He is son of Jaminur Rahman of Shahjadpur village in Chaugachha upazila. BGB recovered his body from Rudrapur border in the upazila and handed over to Sharsha police station.

Earlier on Wednesday morning bodies of two youth—Md Jahangir, 33, son of Yunus Morol from Kagojpukur village and Shahabar Ali, 35, son of Arif Morol from Dighirpar village—were recovered from the border. Benapole police took Jahangir’s body from his home while BGB recovered Shahabar’s body from Icchamoti river and handed it over to Sharsha police.

The bodies were sent to Jashore General Hospital for autopsy.