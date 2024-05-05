Air force uses helicopter to douse Sundarbans fire

A team of Bangladesh Air Force has joined the drive to douse the fire that engulfed inside Sundarbans. The BAF sprayed water to contain the fire by a helicopter on Sunday afternoon.

The fishermen spotted the fire in the mangrove forest on Saturday afternoon near Amurbunia area of the Chandpai range.

Fire service started its drive to extinguish the blaze this morning. Forest department, local volunteers and two separate teams of Coast Guard and Navy joined the effort. The air force visited the spot of fire on two helicopters in the morning.