Air force uses helicopter to douse Sundarbans fire
A team of Bangladesh Air Force has joined the drive to douse the fire that engulfed inside Sundarbans. The BAF sprayed water to contain the fire by a helicopter on Sunday afternoon.
The fishermen spotted the fire in the mangrove forest on Saturday afternoon near Amurbunia area of the Chandpai range.
Fire service started its drive to extinguish the blaze this morning. Forest department, local volunteers and two separate teams of Coast Guard and Navy joined the effort. The air force visited the spot of fire on two helicopters in the morning.
Morrelganj’s upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) SM Tareq, who was on the spot, told Prothom Alo, “Air force has started spraying water by helicopter from 12:30 noon. Forest department, volunteers, Navy, Coast Guard, police, upazila administration, public representatives and local people have joined the fire service in the drive.”
He said the blaze has mostly come under control now.
The UNO said that measures have been taken so that fire does not spread in new areas. The fire service is spraying water from three sides.