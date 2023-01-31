Probe body formed over BCL vandalism at CU VC office

In the letter, the VC asked the committee to submit the report within the shortest possible time. The remaining members of the body are: Amanat hall provost Nirmal Kumar Saha and assistant proctor Hasan Mohammad Roman.
When asked, Khairul Islam told Prothom Alo that he has not received the letter yet. He will submit the report as soon as possible after discussing the issue with other members of the body.
Raiyan Ahmed applied for a lecturer post at the Marine Science department. But the syndicate didn’t recruit him. Centering the issue, a sub-group of BCL titled Ekakar vandalised the VC office and halted the operation of the Shuttle train for hours.
Chaos again over teacher recruitment
Meanwhile, the leaders and activists of the sub-group again created a chaotic situation centering the recruitment of the teachers at the Marine Science department.
The university sources said 10-15 people of the sub-group went to the registrar office around 3:00pm on Tuesday. At that time, they forced the registrar not to sign the letter of teacher recruitment of the Marine Science department. They started shouting in the office saying nobody will get recruited. Later, they left the office.
Registrar Mahbub Harun Chowdhury couldn’t be reached for comment as he didn’t pick up the phone call.
CU unit BCL vice-president and the leader of Ekakar sub-group, Mainul Islam, admitted the matter of commotion.
He said they went to the registrar office to prevent the department from recruiting Jamaat Islami followers as teachers. At the same time, they urged the authorities to recruit Raiyan Ahmed.