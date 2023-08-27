Swechasebak League leader arrested for torturing youth hanging upside down

The police have arrested a local Swechasebak League leader in Barura upazila of Cumilla after he brutally tortured a youth by hanging him upside down from a tree on suspicion of theft.

The incident came to the fore when a video clip went viral on social media, sparking a huge outcry. It prompted the police to arrest the assailant, Jahirul Islam, 35, member of upazila unit Swechasebak League, an associate body of ruling Awami League.

Jahirul, also a member of Vauksar union parishad, tortured the youth -- Abdul Hannan, 32 -- at Chottapukuriya village around 10:00 am on Saturday. Later, he was arrested the immediate night.