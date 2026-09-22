Mother gang-raped holding son hostage in Mymensingh, main accused’s home vandalised

In Mymensingh, angry local residents attacked and vandalised the home of the main accused in a case filed over the alleged gang rape of a woman while her ninth-grade son was held hostage.

The incident took place in Gafargaon upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped on Thursday night. The following night, Friday, she filed a case with Gafargaon police station as the complainant.