Kishoreganj district AL office declared as ‘public toilet’

Witnesses said the abandoned Kishoreganj AL’s office building was set on fire Wednesday night. Earlier, the building was vandalised after the fall of the AL government on 5 August last year.

Since then the building has been lying unused.

Later, the mural of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, installed in front of District Freedom Fighters’ Complex in Kharampotti area.

Ashraf Ali, one of the organisers of Kishoreganj chapter of the Anti-Discrimination Movement, said Sheikh Hasina has been trying to create anarchy in Bangladesh fleeing to India while banned organisation Bangladesh Chhatar League men have been distributing leaflets at different places.