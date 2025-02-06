Kishoreganj district AL office declared as ‘public toilet’
Anti-Discrimination students and people declared the Kishoreganj district office of Bangladesh Awami League as a “public toilet”.
They wrote “public toilet” on the wall of the party’s deserted office building at Kishoreganj Sadar station road around 10:45 pm Wednesday.
At the same time, the agitated student-people tore down a mural of Sheikh Mujib.
Witnesses said the abandoned Kishoreganj AL’s office building was set on fire Wednesday night. Earlier, the building was vandalised after the fall of the AL government on 5 August last year.
Since then the building has been lying unused.
Later, the mural of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, installed in front of District Freedom Fighters’ Complex in Kharampotti area.
Ashraf Ali, one of the organisers of Kishoreganj chapter of the Anti-Discrimination Movement, said Sheikh Hasina has been trying to create anarchy in Bangladesh fleeing to India while banned organisation Bangladesh Chhatar League men have been distributing leaflets at different places.
He stated that the house at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka has been demolished in protest against the speech of Sheikh Hasina from India. In continuation of that, anti-discrimination student-people wrote “public toilet” on the wall of the district Awami League office and knocked down the mural of Sheikh Mujib.