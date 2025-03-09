JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding punishment of rapists

Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) brought out a protest march and blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway early today, Sunday, demanding capital punishment of rapists.

Protesting students from different residential halls began to march towards Dhaka-Aricha highway adjacent to the university's main entrance around 2:30am to lay a symbolic blockade that lasted for 15 minutes.

Addressing the blockade programme, Nazmul Islam, a student of Anthropology department, said, "An eight-year-old child in Magura was raped last Thursday. On Saturday, a young man raped a third-grade girl in Gazipur and recorded the scene on his smartphone. Due to the lack of visible justice in these incidents, crimes like rape are gradually increasing."