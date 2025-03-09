JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding punishment of rapists
Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) brought out a protest march and blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway early today, Sunday, demanding capital punishment of rapists.
Protesting students from different residential halls began to march towards Dhaka-Aricha highway adjacent to the university's main entrance around 2:30am to lay a symbolic blockade that lasted for 15 minutes.
Addressing the blockade programme, Nazmul Islam, a student of Anthropology department, said, "An eight-year-old child in Magura was raped last Thursday. On Saturday, a young man raped a third-grade girl in Gazipur and recorded the scene on his smartphone. Due to the lack of visible justice in these incidents, crimes like rape are gradually increasing."
He emphasised that the interim government has to address the law and order situation, bring rapists to justice and mobilise students and the public for protection, since the situation has deteriorated.
Shamsuzzaman, a student of Chemistry department, said the interim government must ensure the safety of the common people and ensure punishment for the accused.
"If the perpetrators are not prosecuted within 24 hours, we will block the Dhaka-Aricha highway again," he added, issuing an ultimatum.