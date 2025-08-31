Clashes break out in CU again, Pro VC among 10 injured

After clashes last night, students of Chittagong University and locals have again locked in clashes this afternoon.

Following an one-and-half-hour long standoff, the both sides clashed at Jobra village near gate No. 2 of the university around 12:05 pm. University Pro Vice Chancellor (admin) Professor Md Kamal Uddin and at least 10 students were injured during the clash.

At around 11:30 am, it was seen that several hundred students had gathered on one side, while local residents stood on the opposite side. Both groups were chanting counter-slogans.

At that time, Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Mohammad Shamim Uddin Khan, Professor Md Kamal Uddin, Proctor Tanvir Mohammad Haider Arif, along with other faculty members, tried to calm both sides.

At one point, stone-throwing began between the groups. At least 10 injured students were seen being taken back toward the campus. However, no law enforcement personnel were visible at the scene.