Clashes break out in CU again, Pro VC among 10 injured
After clashes last night, students of Chittagong University and locals have again locked in clashes this afternoon.
Following an one-and-half-hour long standoff, the both sides clashed at Jobra village near gate No. 2 of the university around 12:05 pm. University Pro Vice Chancellor (admin) Professor Md Kamal Uddin and at least 10 students were injured during the clash.
At around 11:30 am, it was seen that several hundred students had gathered on one side, while local residents stood on the opposite side. Both groups were chanting counter-slogans.
At that time, Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Mohammad Shamim Uddin Khan, Professor Md Kamal Uddin, Proctor Tanvir Mohammad Haider Arif, along with other faculty members, tried to calm both sides.
At one point, stone-throwing began between the groups. At least 10 injured students were seen being taken back toward the campus. However, no law enforcement personnel were visible at the scene.
Earlier, from around 12:15 am last night until 4:00 am Sunday, clashes and counter-chases took place between students and local residents near the university’s Gate No. 2.
Students said the situation arose after a female student was assaulted. At least 70 students were injured in the incident. The situation was brought under control after army personnel arrived around 3:30 am.
Before today’s clash began, Pro VC (admin) Professor Md Kamal Uddin said a large number of university students have been injured. Local miscreants have vandalised three vehicles belonging to the proctor’s office and the police. Action will certainly be taken regarding this.
Students reported that a female student who rents an apartment near Gate No. 2 attempted to enter the building around midnight last night. She got into an argument with the building’s guard, who then physically assaulted her.
When students at Gate No. 2 confronted the guard, he tried to flee. As students chased him, local residents began throwing bricks at them, sparking clashes and counter-chases. Later, locals used loudspeakers to gather more people and attack the students.
However, local residents claimed it was the students who attacked them and vandilse houses over a trivial matter.