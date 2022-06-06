7-month-old Faiza to give DNA samples to find her father

This correspondent spoke to Ispahan at the gate of the Chattogram Medical College. She was slumped in a chair, exhausted and crying. She said, “I told him to move away, but he didn’t.”
All the members of the family went from one hospital to another in search of Abdus Sobhan, but all in vain. Sitting next to Ispahan was Rayhan Uddin, Abdus Sobhan’s brother. He too will give DNA samples. Samples of two members from each family will be collected for DNA testing.
Sobhan has been working at the depot since 2013. He is from the Shekherkhil area in Banshkhali upazila. He married Ispahan two and a half years ago.
His brother said, “My brother already had returned to the depot quarters after office on Saturday. But he came back to the depot after hearing about the fire. He went missing after 11.30pm.”
The relatives are waiting for the DNA results now in their search for Abdus Sobhan.