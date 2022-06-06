7-month-old Faiza to give DNA samples to find her father

Seven-month-old Faiza Rahman came to the hospital with her mother to give DNA samples to identify her father. Abdus Sobhan, coordinator of the ICT office in the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram, went missing after the explosion at the container depot. Faiza is his daughter.

Abdus Sobhan went to the spot after receiving the news of a fire at the depot. He was showing the horror of the fire to his wife Ispahan Sultana over a video call. His wife then told him to move away from the fire. She warned him that anything may occur at any time.

Merely five minutes after that, she heard a loud noise and the screen of her mobile went blank. Abdus Sobhan has been missing since then.