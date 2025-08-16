Sada Pathor looting: 2,000 people sued in Sylhet, 5 arrested

A case has been filed against 2,000 unidentified persons in connection with the looting of stones from Bholaganj stone quarry in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet district.

Director general (joint secretary) of the Bureau of Mineral Development (BMD), Anwarul Habib filed the case with Companiganj Police Station on Friday night, said officer-in-charge (OC) of Companiganj Police Station Uzayer Al Mahmud Adnan.