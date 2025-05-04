Shada Pathor catches attention of stone plunderers

After pillaging the stone reserve in Bholaganj stone quarry, Shah Arefin Tila and Bunker area in Companganj upazila of Sylhet, the stone plunderers have now shifted their gaze to the popular tourist spot of the country, Shada Pathor.

The gang started looting stones in the Shada Pathor area from 23 April. The stone reserve in Bholaganj Stone Quarry and Shah Arefin Tila has already been emptied almost completely. However, they extraction of stone is still going on unabated at neighbouring Bunker area.

The Shada Pathor tourist spot is located near the zero line in Bholaganj, on the Bangladesh-India border. This tourist spot is stretched over an area of about 15 acres with a stream of water flowing over innumerous stones of different sizes as the main attraction. Thousands of tourists from home and abroad flock there every day to enjoy this beauty.

Meanwhile, the Bunker area is located next to the country’s largest stone quarry, Bholaganj. The only ropeway line of Bangladesh Railway is located there. Basically, the ropeway area itself is known as the reserved Bunkar.

The rope line was constructed using 119 poles back in 1964 as an alternative to land vehicles or water vessels to transport stones from Bholaganj to Chhatak in Sunamganj.