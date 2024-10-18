Sand looted during day, stones at night in Sylhet

Due to minimal monitoring from the administration, stones are being looted indiscriminately from the stone quarries in Jaflong of Gowainghat and Bholaganj of Companiganj in Sylhet. Additionally, sand is being extracted illegally from the rivers adjacent to the quarries. Allegations have been raised that some local BNP leaders are providing shelter for this.

According to data from the administration, stones worth at least Tk 1.4 billion (Tk 140 crore) have been looted from the two quarries in just two weeks after the fall of the government. In addition to stones still being extracted from those quarries at night, sand is being taken in broad daylight.

The government issued a directive suspending the extraction of stones and sand from the quarries in February 2020. Since then, illegal extraction has continued under the shelter of some local Awami League leaders during the night. Following the recent change in the political landscape, leaders of the BNP and its affiliated organisations have allegedly taken control of the quarries, according to local residents.

Shah Shaheda Akhter, coordinator for the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) in the Sylhet division, told Prothom Alo that the local administration was aloof for some time after the change of power. Stones were literally looted publicly at the Jaflong and Bholaganj quarries during that period.