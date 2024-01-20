Sand looting in Sugandha river: Why delay in detaining the looters?

Though sand looters have been indiscriminately extracting sand from Sugandha river in Jhalakathi district, the administration is keeping mum.

According to a Prothom Alo report, a quarter is freely extracting sand without facing any obstruction from anyone from the Sugandha river in Jhalakathi, even though there is no government-recognised balumahal there. This indiscriminate sand removal from different parts of the river leads to three villages along with the city protection embankment under threat of erosion. The local people fear that the district town’s Qutubnagar bus stand may also be eroded by the river at any time.