Web of corruption of minister's men

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found the allegations of different irregularities brought against Selim Khan, a union parishad chairman of Chandpur and a close ally to the education minister, authentic.

An ACC team, led by assistant director Rafi Md Nazmus Sadat, conducted a drive in Lakshmipur union of Chandpur Sadar upazila recently and investigated the actual scenario.

According to a media release, the ACC team visited the land chosen by the government for establishing Chandpur Science and Technology University and collected documents from the deputy commissioner’s office, district registrar, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), and National River Conservation Commission.