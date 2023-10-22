Sand extraction spells mayhem for Someshwari river

Someshwari river in Netrokona is in a state of mayhem. Grabbing and pollution have been a part and parcel of various rivers. But in the case of Someshwari River that flows down from the mountains seems, this is not just grabbing or pollution. Unabated corruption is underway, and a devastating scenario can be seen from the riverbank in Battala intersection of Birishiri, Netrokona.

Ruling party men are extracting sand after taking the lease of the river, ignoring the conditions of the lease. Once a scenic river, nowadays nobody takes any effective to save this river.

The loud sound of several thousands of unapproved dredgers, locally known as Bangla Dredger, is heard from a distance of one or one and a half kilometres away. The environment is contaminated. The situation turns catastrophic. Loud noise makes it impossible to stand on the bank of the Someshwari river for a while. Several thousands of trucks are filled with sand, pebbles and coal extracted from the river. People are hardly seen near the river except for workers extracting sand and persons appointed to supervise the lease. Nobody comes to see the beauty of Someshwari anymore. Once the riverbanks that turned lively with nature lovers from various places of the country is now patrolled by special forces deployed by sand poachers.