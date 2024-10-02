Workers block highway in Gazipur demanding jobs, 10 factories close

Workers in Gazipur have blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, demanding reinstatement in jobs and new recruitment.

They obstructed the highway in the Bhogra Chowdhurybari area of the city around 8:30 am on Wednesday and held a protest march.

As a result, traffic was halted, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

In response to the situation, at least 10 factories have declared a holiday.