DNA report shows proof of main accused’s involvement: Range DIG

The DNA reports in that Magura child rape case have found proof of involvement of the main accused, father-in-law of the child’s sister. The police are now investigating the roles of the other members of the family played in this incident. Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police in Khulna range, Md Rezaul Haque stated this to a private television channel yesterday, Monday.

This police officer stated that the DNA report found evidence of one person’s involvement and that is the father-in-law of the child’s sister. The investigation is in the final stage. The charge sheet will be submitted soon, he told the journalist.

When Prothom Alo contacted DIG Rezaul Haque in this regard he didn’t respond. Nor did he respond to the message sent on WhatsApp. No officer of the district police is making any official statement either as the investigation is in the final stage.