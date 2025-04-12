3 RMG factories attacked in Gazipur during pro-Palestine protest

Three garment factories in Gazipur's Konabari area were attacked and vandalised by miscreants on Saturday amid a protest rally in support of Gaza.

"A few miscreants went to three factories including Standard Stitches Oven Limited in Baimail and Concord Knitting and Dyeing Industries Limited in Konabari - and urged workers to join the protest rally," said AKM Zahidul Islam, Superintendent of Police at Gazipur Industrial Zone-2.

"As the factories were still operating, they were vandalised. The situation is currently under control," he added.