3 RMG factories attacked in Gazipur during pro-Palestine protest
Three garment factories in Gazipur's Konabari area were attacked and vandalised by miscreants on Saturday amid a protest rally in support of Gaza.
"A few miscreants went to three factories including Standard Stitches Oven Limited in Baimail and Concord Knitting and Dyeing Industries Limited in Konabari - and urged workers to join the protest rally," said AKM Zahidul Islam, Superintendent of Police at Gazipur Industrial Zone-2.
"As the factories were still operating, they were vandalised. The situation is currently under control," he added.
Following the incident, nearby factories were shut down as a precautionary measure.
According to police and locals, the protest rally began around noon on Saturday, condemning Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Thousands of workers from various mills and factories joined the rally, carrying Palestinian flags and placards. The procession marched along the Dhaka-Tangail highway.
Although many factories in the Konabari industrial belt were given the day off, a few remained operational. At one point, a group of miscreants headed towards Standard Stitches Oven Limited in Baimail under Konabari Police Station, and Concord Knitting and Dyeing Industries Limited, among others, urging workers to join the rally.
When the calls were ignored, the attackers began throwing bricks and stones, leading to acts of vandalism inside the factories.