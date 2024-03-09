Cumilla city by-polls
Two shot at in clashes between supporters of mayoral candidates
Two people sustained bullet injuries as clashes broke out between the supporters of mayoral candidates Tahseen Bahar (bus) and Mohammad Nizamuddin (horse) at the polling station of the 19 ward during the voting for the by-election to the Cumilla City Corporation on Saturday morning.
The injured are Jahirul Ahmed and Tuhin, who are supporters of Mohammad Nizamuddin.
Mohammad Nizamuddin said, “Supporters of another mayoral candidate Tahseen Bahar (bus) are preventing voters and attacking our supporters at various places. Our supporters were shot at the Munshi M Ali High School polling centre of the 19 ward and they are admitted to the hospital.”
Locals said a leader of Bangladesh Chattra League’s Cumilla city unit fired shots at Jahirul Ahmed and Tuhin the city’s Munshi M Ali High School polling centre around 10:00am and locals took the injured to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital.
Injured Jahirul Ahmed said, “I was standing next to the polling camp. BCL Cumilla city leader and supporters of mayor candidate Tahseen Bahar shot at me and Tuhin in front of police.”
Tahseen Bahar however denied the allegation saying, “These allegations are baseless and fabricated. My leaders and activists attacked no one. Rather one of my activists is in the hospital and I am going to see him.”
The presiding officer of the polling station Hasan Ahmed said, “The incident took place outside the polling centre and I have informed the magistrate.”
Returning officer Md Farhad Hossain said, “We have heard the allegation and are taking action.”