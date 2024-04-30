Heatstroke claims 10 lives in 8 days: DGHS
At least 10 people died from heatstroke amid the countrywide heat wave situation in eight days till Monday that has been prevailing for over 15 days.
The Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room (HEOC and CR) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the deaths.
Among the deceased two people died in Madaripur district with one each in Bandarban, Chattogram, Chuadanga, Habiganj, Jhenaidah, Khulna, Lalmonirhat and Rajbari districts.
The DGHS reported the fatalities from the information reached at its control room till Monday.
Meanwhile, four people died from possible heat stroke in different parts of Nilphamari district with another one in Natore on Tuesday amid the sweltering heat, according to the reports.
A very severe heat wave is sweeping over Jashore, Chuadanga, Pabna and Rajshahi districts while a severe heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka division along with parts of Khulna and Rajshahi divisions.
Besides, a mild to moderate heat wave is lashing over Barishal, Rangpur and Chattogram divisions along with Mymensingh district and it may continue, said a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday.
The prevailing heat wave forced the government to shut the primary and secondary schools, colleges and madrasas till 2 May.