Heat wave may continue

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted that the ongoing very severe to severe, and mild to moderate heat wave that is sweeping over different parts of the country is likely to continue.

"Very Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Chuadanga and Pabna and severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Bogura, Bagerhat, Jashore and Kushtia. Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over rest parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the divisions of Rangpur, Mymensingh and Barishal and the districts of Moulavibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Bandarban and it may continue," said a weather bulletin issued on Saturday morning.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country," it added.