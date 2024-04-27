Heat wave may continue
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted that the ongoing very severe to severe, and mild to moderate heat wave that is sweeping over different parts of the country is likely to continue.
"Very Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Chuadanga and Pabna and severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Bogura, Bagerhat, Jashore and Kushtia. Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over rest parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the divisions of Rangpur, Mymensingh and Barishal and the districts of Moulavibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Bandarban and it may continue," said a weather bulletin issued on Saturday morning.
"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country," it added.
Due to the increased amount of moisture incursion, people may continue to feel discomfort.
However, the BMD also predicted that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.
Country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 42.7 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga and the minimum temperature today was 21.7 degrees Celsius at Sylhet.
Rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6 AM today was recorded 84mm at Sylhet.
The sun sets at 6:25 PM today and rises at 5:26 AM tomorrow in the capital.