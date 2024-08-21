One killed after two groups of BNP clash in Faridpur
Followers of BNP leader Shahidul Islam alias Babul, general secretary of Krishak Dal central committee, have been attacked in Faridpur’s Nagarkanda upazila.
One follower of Shahidul was killed, several others injured and three shops were looted in the attack.
The deceased, Kabir Bhuiyan, 50, is son of Basiruddin Bhuiyan from Chhagaldi area in Nagarkanda pourashava.
Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital’s ward master Enayet Hossain Sakhawat confirmed his death.
Shahidul’s followers alleged that followers of Shama Obaid, BNP’s central organising secretary, carried out the attack at around 11:00am today.
Shama’s followers have taken control of Nagrakanda Bazar. Tension is prevailing till the filing of this report.
Shahidul and Shama were in loggerheads over BNP’s nomination from Faridpur-2 parliamentary constituency. Today’s incident is the manifestation of that clash between the two BNP leaders.
Locals said Shahidul went to Nagarkanda Joy Bangla intersection from Bhanga intersection with a motorcade today. He was scheduled to hold a rally at Faridpur city upon holding street rallies at Nagarkanda Bazar and Talmar Mor.
Some witnesses said Shama Obaid’s followers broke two gates set up to welcome Shahidul by his supporters at around 2:00 last night. Tensions prevailed in the area over it.
The clashes broke out as supporters of two leaders took position on Wednesday morning at Nagarkanda pourashava.
Kabir Bhuiyan was attacked with sharp weapons around 11:30am. He was taken to upazila health complex first and then to the Faridpur medical college.
Shahidul’s supporters fled after army and police reached the spot around 12 noon. However, Shahidul addressed a street rally at Talmar mor.
Nagarkanda police station’s officer-in-charge Aminur Rahman said Shama Obaid’s supporters obstructed Shahidul’s rally. Exact number of injured could not be known immediately.
He said the law enforcers have brought the situation under control.