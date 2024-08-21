One killed after two groups of BNP clash in Faridpur

Followers of BNP leader Shahidul Islam alias Babul, general secretary of Krishak Dal central committee, have been attacked in Faridpur’s Nagarkanda upazila.

One follower of Shahidul was killed, several others injured and three shops were looted in the attack.

The deceased, Kabir Bhuiyan, 50, is son of Basiruddin Bhuiyan from Chhagaldi area in Nagarkanda pourashava.

Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital’s ward master Enayet Hossain Sakhawat confirmed his death.

Shahidul’s followers alleged that followers of Shama Obaid, BNP’s central organising secretary, carried out the attack at around 11:00am today.

Shama’s followers have taken control of Nagrakanda Bazar. Tension is prevailing till the filing of this report.