Former lawmaker Shahjahan Omar arrested

An attack has been carried out on former MP from the Jhalokathi-1 constituency Shahjahan Omar, who joined Awami League from the BNP ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.

The local activists of the BNP and its associate bodies carried out the attack in the Baraibari area of Rajapur upazila at around 8:30 am Thursday, Shahjahan Omar alleged.

At one point, Shahjahan Omar took shelter at the Rajapur police station. Later, he was shown arrested in a case and was sent to jail.