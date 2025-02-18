Teesta River protection movement: Protest against India’s water aggression stepping into river
Thousands of demonstrators on Tuesday afternoon protested against the “water aggression” of India against Bangladesh by stepping into the Teesta River water near the Teesta Rail Bridge in Lalmonirhat.
The protestors around 1:30 pm today showed placards, which were a part of the 48-hour programme, organised by the ‘Teesta River Protection Movement Committee' in five districts through which the Teesta River has been flowing.
The demonstrators said India has been withdrawing Teesta River water for years unilaterally. As a result, around 20 million people in five districts have been suffering. These people cannot grow crops during the dry season. At the same time, a huge swathe of area erodes due to sudden release of water during the flooding season.
The protestors stayed in the water for nearly an hour.
The 48-hour programme started from Monday with a view to realising a fair share of Teesta River water and demand the implementation of Teesta mega project.
The programme was led by Teesta River Protection Movement’s chief coordinator Asadul Habib Dulu, also the organising secretary of Rangpur divisional unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), co-organising secretary Abdul Khalek and district BNP convener Saiful Islam, among others.
Addressing the programme, Asadul Habib Dulu said, “We have stepped into the flowing Teesta River but there is no water. Teesta River has turned into a desert.
He said they have been demanding a fair share of Teesta River water through various programmes on Monday and Tuesday. “Now we want to show the international community that there is no water in the Teesta River. We demand a fair share of Teesta River water. Let the fair share be given to us as per the international law on river water sharing.”
The senior BNP leader further stated, “Once Teesta changed the lot of the people of this area. Today, the people of the area have become destitutes and mendicants. The number of jobless people have been gradually increasing in Rangpur. Teesta River is the lifeline of 20 million people.”
“We shall not step away from the movement until protecting this river,” Asadul Habib Dulu asserted.
Earlier in the day, the mass road march began from the Teesta Bridge on Rangpur-Kurigram highway around 10:45 am and reached Kaunia in Rangpur about 3km away around 11:45 am. From there, the march returned towards the Teesta Bridge again.
The two-day programme, starting from Monday, with a view to realising a fair share of Teesta River water and demand the implementation of Teesta mega project.
The programme took place at 11 different points of five districts through which the Teesta River has been flowing.
Alongside the BNP leaders and activists, thousands of people gathered on either side of the Teesta river turning the rallies into places of festivities in greater Rangpur.
Central BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Hafiz Uddin Ahmed are likely to attend the programme.
BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman will join virtually all 11 sit-ins and address the programmes. Besides, documentaries and films will be screened.