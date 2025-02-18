Teesta River protection movement: Protest against India’s water aggression stepping into river

Thousands of demonstrators on Tuesday afternoon protested against the “water aggression” of India against Bangladesh by stepping into the Teesta River water near the Teesta Rail Bridge in Lalmonirhat.

The protestors around 1:30 pm today showed placards, which were a part of the 48-hour programme, organised by the ‘Teesta River Protection Movement Committee' in five districts through which the Teesta River has been flowing.

The demonstrators said India has been withdrawing Teesta River water for years unilaterally. As a result, around 20 million people in five districts have been suffering. These people cannot grow crops during the dry season. At the same time, a huge swathe of area erodes due to sudden release of water during the flooding season.