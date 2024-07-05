Case filed against former AL MP for threatening journalist

Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, the former member of parliament from Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram, allegedly threatened to break the bones of a journalist for publishing a news article.

Shafkat Hossain Chatgami, Banshkhali Press Club’s president and upazila correspondent of local daily Chattogram Mancha, filed the case in the court of Judicial Magistrate of Banshkhali on Thursday.