Flood: Dialysis services at Feni General Hospital remain suspended for 3 weeks

Currently, there are only four private clinics in the city offering dialysis services, but the costs are significantly higher than at the government hospital.

Many patients from poorer and lower-income backgrounds who depend on the hospital for affordable care are now facing severe challenges. Two patients have already died reportedly due to the unavailability of the service.

Visiting the hospital on 9 September, the correspondent found the hemodialysis unit closed. Several patients who came for their dialysis sessions had to leave without treatment.

Resident medical officer (RMO) Asif Iqbal could not provide a specific timeline for the reopening of the unit, stating that the motor and some equipment are being repaired in Dhaka and will be returned once fixed.