31 accused in lawyer Saiful murder case, allegations of AL involvement

A case has been filed against 31 individuals in connection with the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam in Chattogram. His father, Jamal Uddin, lodged the case with Kotwali Police Station on Friday night.

In the case, Jamal Uddin alleged that the accused, instigated by members of the Chhatra League, Jubo League, and Awami League, killed his son. "I demand that my son’s killers be hanged," he mentioned.