31 accused in lawyer Saiful murder case, allegations of AL involvement
A case has been filed against 31 individuals in connection with the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam in Chattogram. His father, Jamal Uddin, lodged the case with Kotwali Police Station on Friday night.
In the case, Jamal Uddin alleged that the accused, instigated by members of the Chhatra League, Jubo League, and Awami League, killed his son. "I demand that my son’s killers be hanged," he mentioned.
Among the accused are Chandan Das, Aman Das, Shuvo Kanti Das, Ranab, Bikash, Romit, Nayan Das, Gagan Das, Bishal Das, Omkar Das, Lala, Sohel Das, Shiv Kumar, Ganesh, Raj Kapur, Popy, Dev, and Ajay.
Tarek Aziz, additional commissioner of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), said the victim’s father filed a case accusing 31 people by name and some 10-15 unidentified suspects. The accused are mostly cleaners of the Kotwali area.
“The police have already arrested nine of them, analysing video footage of the murder,” he said.
Citing the case statement, the additional commissioner said Chandan, who was wearing an orange T-shirt and a helmet during the attack, has been identified as the prime accused. He was seen hacking the victim. Efforts are underway to arrest him.
Meanwhile, the victim’s sibling filed another case against 116 individuals, over the attacks on lawyers and vandalism.