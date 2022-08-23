DC visits tea gardens, requests workers to join work

The tea garden workers continued their strike in Sreemangal of Moulvibazar on Tuesday, defying the decision of the tea-workers union’s central body.

They refrained from working at all tea gardens in Sreemangal for the 11th straight day.

Later, Moulvibazar deputy commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan visited some tea gardens and requested the workers to join work, citing messages of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.