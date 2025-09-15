Idols vandalised at temple in Kushtia, miscreants take away security camera
Idols have been vandalised at the Rakkhakali Temple in Swarupdaha Palpara area of Poradaha in Mirpur upazila of Kushtia.
The incident took place 8:15pm on Sunday.
Kushtia’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Mizanur Rahman, RAB-12 Kushtia Camp’s Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police Sudipta Sarkar, along with law enforcement officials and leaders of different political parties visited the scene at night.
Police and RAB officials confirmed the news to Prothom Alo last night, saying that the heads and hands of the Kartik and Saraswati idols had been smashed, while parts of a swan and a peacock were damaged as well. Efforts are under way to identify those involved.
Amaresh Ghosh, president of the temple committee, said the idols were under construction. At the time of the incident it was drizzling and there was a power cut in the area. Miscreants carried out the vandalism taking advantage of the situation.
The idols were housed in a tin-shade on a temporary alter. After the power returned, committee members discovered the damage. With Durga Puja approaching, the clay work on the idols had just been completed, and painting was scheduled to begin on Monday, Amaresh Ghosh added.
Mirpur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mominul Islam told Prothom Alo that police personnel rushed to the site after the incident was reported. He confirmed that the Kartik, Saraswati and other idols have been vandalised.
There was an IP camera installed at the temple, which has been taken away by the miscreants. The temple committee has not expressed suspicion against anyone and is unwilling to file a case. Police, however, are treating the matter with seriousness, the OC added.
Additional Superintendent of Police Sudipta Sarkar, company commander of RAB-12 Kushtia Camp, told Prothom Alo that he visited the scene at night and that RAB personnel are investigating the incident.