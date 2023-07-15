Five students suspended for one year over torturing Fulpari

Five students including expelled Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Sanjida Chowdhury have been suspended for one year by Islamic University for torturing fellow student Fulpari Khatun.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the university's student discipline committee on Saturday morning.
The university's proctor Shahadat Hossain confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
The suspended students are - statistics department's Sanjida Chowdhury, finance and banking department's Tabbasum Islam, law department's Israt Jahan and Moabia Jahan and fine arts department's Halima Akhter.
Earlier, the university's finance department's first year student Fulpari Khatun lodged a complaint that on the night of 12 February she was held in a room at the Deshratno Shikh Hasina Hall and tortured for four and a half hours by Sanjida and her followers.